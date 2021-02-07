Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 275.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 214,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,776,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572,748 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of EWS opened at $21.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

