Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,772,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,987,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $63.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

