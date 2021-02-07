Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2,156.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

