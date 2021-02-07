Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 90,216 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

