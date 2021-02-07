Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $252.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average of $225.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

