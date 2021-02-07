Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Sells $1,928,624.40 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.81 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

