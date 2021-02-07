SilverCrest Metals’ (SILV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

