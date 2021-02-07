SilverCrest Metals’ (SILV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.
About SilverCrest Metals
