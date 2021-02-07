Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $75.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

