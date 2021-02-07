Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 464.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

