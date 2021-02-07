Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.70.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 464.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
