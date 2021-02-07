Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.92 ($52.85).

Shares of SHL opened at €49.37 ($58.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.28. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €49.76 ($58.54).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

