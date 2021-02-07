Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIEGY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.