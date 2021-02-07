Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,340 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $716.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

