Shivom Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.01146547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.51 or 0.06305432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

