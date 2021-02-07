SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SGSOY stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

