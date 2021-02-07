Seth L. Kaplan Sells 9,737 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Griffon stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFF. Stephens began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Griffon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

