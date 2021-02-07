Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $17.54. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 586,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

