Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,359 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

NCLH stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.