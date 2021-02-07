SelectQuote (SLQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SLQT opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.94.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,655,580.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,313.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

