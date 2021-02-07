Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 305,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,765. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,006 shares of company stock worth $2,793,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Select Medical by 36.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Select Medical by 58.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Select Medical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

