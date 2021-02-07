Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $218.14 million, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

