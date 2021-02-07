SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 2,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 55,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 438,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

