SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 2,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 55,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 438,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
