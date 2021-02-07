Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $103.45 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

