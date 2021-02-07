Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEE stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

