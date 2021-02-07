SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.64 and last traded at $256.76. 3,385,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,656,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

