Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.75

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$5.83.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

In other Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

