Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.93

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 5751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 205,931 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.