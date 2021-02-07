Scala (XLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,358.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2,358.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00179807 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063140 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00231137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00047906 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,510,819,260 coins and its circulating supply is 9,710,819,260 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.