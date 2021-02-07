Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

SUVPF opened at $470.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.00 and a 200 day moving average of $421.85. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $230.61 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

