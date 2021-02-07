Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of SC stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.