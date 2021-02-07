Sandeep Nayyar Sells 2,046 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,792.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.