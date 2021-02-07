Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.18. Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 19,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

