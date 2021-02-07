Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after buying an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

