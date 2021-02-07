Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $268,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

