salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,419 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of salesforce.com worth $464,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

