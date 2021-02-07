Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $187.65 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
