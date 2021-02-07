Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $187.65 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

