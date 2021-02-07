S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 497 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.