Ruff (RUFF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $759,273.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Ruff has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $759,273.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01141042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.68 or 0.06340057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

