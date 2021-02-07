Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Stock Price Down 10%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, fertilizers, molasses, and edible oils; and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products, such as butane, propane, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, etc.

