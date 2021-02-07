Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 460 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

