Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 132 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $601.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $599.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.34. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

