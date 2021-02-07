Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.