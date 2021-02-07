Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $184.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

