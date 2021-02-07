Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.