Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

