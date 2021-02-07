Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $763.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

