Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,728.33 ($22.58).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,280.20 ($16.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £47.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,334.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -23.31%.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

