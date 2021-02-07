Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.

NYSE RY opened at $83.52 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,352 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

