Royal Bank of Canada Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $52.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

CTVA opened at $43.90 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

