Ross Tennenbaum Sells 926 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,337.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $172.00 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $184.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avalara by 966.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $29,665,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

