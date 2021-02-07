Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 325 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 325 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

